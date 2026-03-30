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How tariffs have affected one manufacturer over the past year

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 30, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

For the past year, business owners and manufacturers have been navigating various tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Liz Picarazzi, founder and CEO of Citibin, whom he spoke with last April when a broad slate of tariffs was imposed on specific imports, like aluminum and steel, as well as goods imported from countries around the world.

Picarazzi talks about how much she’s paid in tariffs, why she wants to have a diversified supply chain, and how she thinks tariffs collected by the government should be used.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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