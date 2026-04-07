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Savannah Guthrie returns to her anchor seat as her mother's abduction case remains unsolved

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (Rebecca Noble/AP)
Rebecca Noble/AP
An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (Rebecca Noble/AP)

Television host Savannah Guthrie made an emotional return to The Today Show this week, more than two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Republic columnist Bill Goodykoontz joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan for a reaction to the television appearance and an update on Guthrie’s case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom
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