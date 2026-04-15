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Rise, near extinction and recovery of the American bison on display in new Smithsonian exhibit

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 15, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.

The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has a new exhibit tracing the rise, near extinction and recovery of the bison.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with museum director Kirk Johnson about a prehistoric skull at the centerpiece of the story and why it’s important for American history.

Wildlife artist Gary Staab prepares the bull bison sculpture in his studio. (Courtesy of Gary Staab)
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Wildlife artist Gary Staab prepares the bull bison sculpture in his studio. (Courtesy of Gary Staab)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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