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Planet Money's new book provides 'A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT

A new book from NPR’s Planet Money breaks down the economy through vivid and surprising stories, such as food bank pickle surpluses and the hidden rules shaping global business.

It’s a guide to the forces behind your paycheck, your rent, and your choices.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with Alex Mayyasi, author of “Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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