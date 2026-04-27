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Author shares story of being 'Raised by a Serial Killer'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:45 PM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s December 2024 conversation with April Balascio about her book “Raised by a Serial Killer: Discovering the Truth about my Father.”

It tells the story of her chaotic childhood and how, as an adult, she tipped police about her suspicions that her father could be a murderer, which eventually led to his arrest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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