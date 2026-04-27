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How a foreign correspondent found himself driving for Uber after a layoff

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 27, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Steve Scherer. (Courtesy of Steve Scherer)
Courtesy of Steve Scherer
Steve Scherer. (Courtesy of Steve Scherer)

After working as a foreign correspondent for 26 years in Italy and Canada, Steve Scherer found himself out of a job after he was laid off when Reuters did some cost-cutting and eliminated his position.

He had to move back to the United States after living outside for many decades, and struggled to find a new job, so he turned to the gig economy. He wrote about this in the article ‘From Foreign Correspondent to Uber Driver” in The Nation, and he talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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