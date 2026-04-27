Iran's flurry of diplomacy continues in Russia, as Trump insists U.S. has 'the cards'

Updated April 27, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

Iran's foreign minister on Monday arrived in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin pledged to help establish peace in the Middle East, according to Russian and Iranian state media.

The visit follows a whirlwind weekend of diplomacy, with Iran seeking to gain political leverage and foreign backing as talks with the U.S. remain on hold.

But missing from this diplomatic flurry is any sign of a meeting between Washington and Tehran.

While meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg, Russia, Putin said he received a message last week from Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, according to Russia's state news agency Tass and Iran's semiofficial Fars, without detailing what the message said. Putin told Araghchi to convey his "gratitude for this message and best wishes for his health and well-being," Tass said.

The Trump administration says that Khamenei was injured early in the joint military campaign that the U.S. and Israel launched on Iran on Feb. 28.

The Iranian people are fighting "courageously and heroically" for their sovereignty, Tass quoted Putin as saying.

Last week, the Iranian foreign minister visited Islamabad, the host of direct U.S.-Iran talks earlier this month, and President Trump said he would send a team there for talks. But Araghchi left Pakistan on Saturday and Trump canceled the U.S. delegation's trip.

Araghchi went to Oman — which is situated directly across the Strait of Hormuz from Iran — and met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al and the Omani foreign minister.

"Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world," Araghchi said on social media. "Our neighbors are our priority."

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said he and Araghchi had a good discussion on the Strait of Hormuz. As coastal states, "we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long," he wrote. "Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation."

Araghchi also spoke by phone with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.

From Oman, he ping-ponged back to Pakistan on Sunday, and on Monday Araghchi arrived in Russia.

Razieh Poudat / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on April 24, Iranians are seen at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.

Who has "the cards"?

While in Pakistan, Iranian state media reported that Araghchi gave Pakistani mediators a list of "red lines" for negotiations with the U.S., including on nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has repeatedly said the complete eradication of Iran's atomic program is the key U.S. demand.

Over the weekend, Trump said: "We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us."

Iran's parliamentary speaker, who led the Iranian delegation in the Islamabad talks with the U.S. earlier this month, took to social media to challenge Trump's comments.

"They brag about the cards. Let's see," Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on X. He then presented a complicated supply and demand equation that he intended to show the economic challenges faced by the U.S.

Asif Hassan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A helicopter flies over the Red Zone area of Islamabad on Saturday.

But Iran is also facing a U.S. naval blockade on its ports. Trump told Fox News on Sunday Iran has just three days of storage left before its oil pipelines explode from pressure, since it's running out of ships to store it on.

Asked about that timeline, Amena Bakr, the head of Middle East energy at research firm Kpler, told NPR that while Iran is running out of storage, it's closer to 20 days at current production levels.

Bakr also said Iran has a southern terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz that could be used for rerouting oil, provided they can get their ships there and bypass the U.S. blockade.

Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Kate Bartlett in Johannesburg and Alex Leff in Washington contributed to this report.

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