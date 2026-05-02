Iran submits a 14-point response to a U.S. proposal to end war

Iran has submitted a 14-point response to the U.S. proposal to end the conflict that began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency and the state-owned media organization Press TV.

Key points of the plan include a demand to resolve all issues and end the war within 30 days, instead of observing a two-month ceasefire as the U.S. had proposed. Other demands listed by the Iranian outlets include guarantees against future military aggression, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iran's periphery, an end to the naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets, payment of reparations, the lifting of sanctions, an end to fighting in Lebanon, and a new mechanism governing the Strait of Hormuz.

NPR has not independently verified the contents of the proposal. An Iranian official said Friday that the document had been handed to Pakistan, but did not disclose its terms. President Trump on Saturday said he is reviewing the new proposal, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. previously presented Iran with a 15-point framework demanding, among other things, the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear program.

Trump had told reporters on Friday that he was unimpressed with Iran's proposal thus far.

"They want to make a deal, I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," he said Friday.

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