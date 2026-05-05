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Poisoned Pathways: A special report on chemical exposure and Parkinson’s disease

WUSF | By WUFT Environment & Ag Desk
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:34 AM EDT
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More than 12 million people now have Parkinson’s disease, nearly double from just six years ago. From kids who pedaled behind mosquito trucks in the 1950s and '60s to veterans exposed to Agent Orange to landscapers and farmers who attribute their Parkinson’s to pesticides, a generation of elders — and increasing numbers of young-onset patients — now suffer from what we didn’t know about chemicals in the 20th century.

But how about what we know today?

  • Paraquat, banned in 74 countries and counting, remains legal and widely used on U.S. farms despite its strong link to Parkinson’s — and promises by Trump Administration officials to MAHA voters to ban it.
  • Ag giant Syngenta’s recent announcement that it will stop manufacturing paraquat is not expected to slow growing global use. Hundreds of companies around the world manufacture the generic compound. China bans the herbicide to protect its citizens, but exports more than 100 million pounds into the United States each year.
  • Under pressure from the chemical industry, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also has delayed its ban on the Parkinson’s-linked solvent trichloroethylene, or TCE, which has been shown to greatly increase people’s chances of developing Parkinson’s.
  • Drinking rural well water and living near military bases or Superfund sites all pose higher risks for developing Parkinson’s. Yet citizens, including almost a quarter of Americans who live within three miles of one of the nation’s 1,340 Superfund sites in need of clean-up, are not well informed of what’s next door.

University of Florida neurologist Dr. Michael Okun, director of the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases, calls Parkinson’s a pandemic being driven far more by chemical exposures than genetics, which account for only about 15% of cases. He says the high burden of proof to ban chemicals in the United States–where the government must prove a chemical is dangerous, as opposed to making manufacturers prove it’s safe–puts current and future generations at risk.

“Perfect, incontrovertible evidence is required by science,” Okun says. “But waiting for perfect, incontrovertible evidence means a lot of people are going to be harmed in the latent period.

“By telling the story, we can decrease the latent period.”

Clicking on each part will take you to the original posts on WUFT's website.

WUFT icon image of Dr Michael Okun to go with its Parkinson project

A Pandemic of Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s disease has now surpassed Alzheimer’s as the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world. Are chemical exposures to blame? By Kairi Lowery

Crops and Consequences

Rural communities are at greater risk of Parkinson’s disease. Researchers say that pesticide exposure and drinking well water both increase that risk. By Katie Shealy

The Global Paraquat Trail

Seventy-four countries ban an herbicide that has been linked by research to Parkinson's disease. Some of them still manufacture it to sell to countries that don't ban it, including the United States. By Alanna F. Robbert

Wuft icon cartoonish vector illustration of a house with a blond man in shirt and tie

Air, Food and Water

The science of how chemicals can enter the body starting in childhood and ultimately harm the brain. By Nicole Borman

black woman sitting in chair

The Silence and "the Shakes"

From environmental exposure to clinical bias, Black Americans face special risks—and a tougher road to treatment for Parkinson’s disease. By Lee Ann Anderson

wuft icon image of a middle age blond woman with short air holding up a picture frame with a photo of another woman in a military uniform

The Lingering Battle

Military veterans face a higher risk of Parkinson's disease. Chemicals are partly to blame. By Nicole Borman and Isabela Reinoso

wuft icon photo illustration showing posterized images of Robert Kennedy Jr. and Lee Zeldin

The Policy Cure

Despite calls for its ban by leading Parkinson’s organizations, the politics of pesticide regulation in the United States make paraquat hard to uproot.By Maria Avlonitis

This project was produced by WUFT’s Environment & Ag Desk, a journalism collaborative covering environment, climate, food and farming. Donate here to help support the next generation of environmental reporters at the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications.
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