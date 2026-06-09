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At Stanford, one freshman discovered 'How to Rule the World'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 9, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
The cover of "How to Rule the World" and author Theo Baker. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Elena Seibert)
Courtesy of Penguin Press and Elena Seibert
The cover of "How to Rule the World" and author Theo Baker. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Elena Seibert)

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Theo Baker, who writes about his first year at Stanford University and his investigations for the college newspaper that eventually led to the resignation of then-president Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

Baker writes about his experiences in the book “How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University” and talks about the book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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