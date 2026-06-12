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28 surgeries in 24 hours: A trauma surgeon reflects on the Pulse nightclub shooting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
A woman writes a note on a cross for Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera at a memorial with wooden crosses for each of the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub, next to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, June 17, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A woman writes a note on a cross for Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera at a memorial with wooden crosses for each of the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub, next to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, June 17, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Ten years ago Friday, a gunman walked into the LGBTQ-friendly Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and opened fire, killing 49 people and injuring 50 more.

Deemed both a hate crime and an act of terrorism by the FBI, it remains the second-deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Joseph Ibrahim, a trauma surgeon who happened to be on call that night, mere blocks from the club.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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