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Why Israel is at the center of a heated congressional primary race in New York City

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT
A woman holds an Israeli flag while walking down Fifth Avenue during the Israel Day Parade, Sunday, May 31, 2026, in New York. (Emil T. Lippe/AP)
Emil T. Lippe/AP
A woman holds an Israeli flag while walking down Fifth Avenue during the Israel Day Parade, Sunday, May 31, 2026, in New York. (Emil T. Lippe/AP)

Israel’s wars in the Middle East have become a wedge issue in several congressional campaigns, including three in New York, where establishment Democrats are trying to fend off more progressive challengers backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The most high-profile of those races is in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s backyard, and it pits Rep. Dan Goldman against former New York City comptroller Brad Lander.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins discusses the impact Israel’s wars are having on these key primary races with Benjamin Oreskes, reporter at The New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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