© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Supreme Court affirms Trump immigration agenda, Vance downplays Nixon impeachment

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
President Trump stands on stage after speaking at the opening of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
President Trump stands on stage after speaking at the opening of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd invite NPR’s Ron Elving and Semafor’s David Weigel to the Friday politics roundtable to discuss the week in politics.

There’s been political fallout from the Supreme Court’s immigration rulings on Thursday, and frustration is growing among congressional Republicans after President Trump scuttled the signing of a major bipartisan housing bill this week. Vice President JD Vance also remarked on Thursday that if it happened now, the Watergate scandal would be a “12-hour news story.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now