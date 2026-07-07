© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Left to self-police, AI companies weaken safety commitments, study finds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

The leading artificial intelligence companies have quietly backed away from some safety protocols, according to a new third-party review.

The Future of Life Institute says none of the companies ranked above a C+ in its latest AI Safety Index. Anthropic, OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Meta were “moving the goalposts,” the evaluators found, weakening previous commitments to safety measures.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now