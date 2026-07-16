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How Detroit is recovering from bankruptcy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT
A woman sits in the shade on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)
Paul Sancya/AP
A woman sits in the shade on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Detroit has seen a remarkable recovery since it entered bankruptcy in 2013, but that recovery has been uneven, and not all neighborhoods and people have felt the benefits.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Stephen Henderson, journalist and founder of the news site BridgeDetroit, in Dolores Bennett Park, an example of a public space that was once neglected and has since been invested in to create a playground and space for gathering.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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