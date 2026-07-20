© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

How to keep watching soccer even after the World Cup is over

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:13 PM EDT
A soccer ball sits during a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Josie Lepe/AP)
Josie Lepe/AP
A soccer ball sits during a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Josie Lepe/AP)

This World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, has brought a lot of new fans into the game — especially Americans.

So now that the World Cup is over, how can folks continue watching the sport — and what do they need to know about a world that until recently was somewhat foreign to many Americans?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong consults with comedians Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco, co-hosts of the soccer comedy podcast, “The Cooligans,” on how to continue being a soccer fan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now