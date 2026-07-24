Justice Department drops subpoenas targeting New York Times reporters

The Justice Department is withdrawing the subpoenas it issued to reporters for The New York Times.

The DOJ wanted to force them to reveal their anonymous sources in a story about President Trump’s new Air Force One. The Times accused the White House of trying to intimidate its journalists.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors dropped the subpoenas after a judge questioned their actions, judgment and honesty.

NPR’s David Folkenflik reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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