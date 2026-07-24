© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Justice Department drops subpoenas targeting New York Times reporters

WBUR
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

The Justice Department is withdrawing the subpoenas it issued to reporters for The New York Times.

The DOJ wanted to force them to reveal their anonymous sources in a story about President Trump’s new Air Force One. The Times accused the White House of trying to intimidate its journalists.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors dropped the subpoenas after a judge questioned their actions, judgment and honesty.

NPR’s David Folkenflik reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now