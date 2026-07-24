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Michigan's high-stakes primaries put both parties to the test

WBUR | By Scott Tong
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed, right, is joined on stage by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., during a campaign rally, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/AP)
Jose Juarez/AP
Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed, right, is joined on stage by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., during a campaign rally, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/AP)

In Michigan, two races are getting national attention. One is for governor, and the other is for U.S. Senate.

Two Democrats are competing in a primary on Aug. 4 to become the nominee for an open Senate seat: Rep. Haley Stevens, a moderate, establishment Democrat, and Abdul el-Sayed, who is a more progressive candidate endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And in the governor’s race, President Trump endorsed John James. Political analysts are watching to see how much that helps or hurts James in the primary.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Scott Tong
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