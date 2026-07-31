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Climate adaptation at its limits, says one scientist

NPR | By Michelle Aslam,
Sacha Pfeiffer
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT

A climate scientist says Earth is "passing the limits of adaptation" when it comes to withstanding the effects of climate change.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things ConsideredUS / World
Michelle Aslam
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
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