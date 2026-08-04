Senate set to pass Russia sanctions bill amid criticism of tariff powers it would give Trump

The Senate may soon pass a bill intended to cripple Russia’s economy and punish countries who buy its oil and natural gas. But the tariff powers the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act would give President Trump have drawn criticism in the House.

Host Scott Tong discusses the bill’s future with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. The New Hampshire Democrat is the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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