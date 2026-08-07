Flock gives police troves of location data. Some are abusing it

As more police departments across the country turn to artificial intelligence-powered cameras to fight crime, the Atlanta-based company Flock Safety has emerged as a leader in the growing industry for license plate readers.

The cameras help police identify suspects at crime scenes, but an analysis by The Washington Post shows some officers are misusing the technology.

Drew Harwell, a technology reporter for The Washington Post, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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