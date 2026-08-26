Meta agrees to pay nearly $17 billion in multi-state lawsuit. How will its apps change?

Meta has settled with a bipartisan coalition of states that sued the platform for intentionally addicting teens on Facebook and Instagram. While the $17-billion settlement seems hefty, it’s far less than the $1.4 trillion it potentially faced in damages and penalties.

But the state attorneys general are getting another prize: an agreement to change apps to make them safer for minors.

Host Robin Young gets the latest from senior Axios reporter Madison Mills.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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