© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Judge excludes confession in trial of accused 9/11 mastermind. What's next?

WBUR
Published August 31, 2026 at 11:51 AM EDT
Flowers from Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen at the 9/11 Memorial, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Yuki Iwamura/AP
Flowers from Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen at the 9/11 Memorial, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

On Friday, a military judge ruled that confessions the FBI obtained from accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed cannot be used in his trial, 25 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with New York Times reporter Carol Rosenberg and Don Arias, who lost his brother Adam on 9/11.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now