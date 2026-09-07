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'Roblox' turns 20: How'd the gaming platform become a juggernaut, despite child safety scandals?

WBUR
Published September 7, 2026 at 12:09 PM EDT
The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Oct. 30, 2021, in New York. (Leon Keith/AP)
Leon Keith/AP
The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Oct. 30, 2021, in New York. (Leon Keith/AP)

If you have kids in your life, you probably know Roblox, the sprawling online universe where millions gather to play with other people. This month, Roblox turns 20.

Since launching on Sept. 1, 2006, the game platform has grown to around 150 million daily users and become a multi-billion dollar business. But its enormous reach over the past 20 years has also brought intense scrutiny, especially around child safety.

Here & Now producer and NPR gaming editor James Mastromarino explains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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