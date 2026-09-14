Kennedy Center warns of bankruptcy, closure as early as Tuesday

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with attorney Norm Eisen, executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, about news that the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., could close as early as Tuesday when its board meets.

President Trump’s supporters control the board, and they warn that adding Trump’s name to the building is the only way to save the national performing arts center from bankruptcy. Eisen is suing to stop them.

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