Documentary celebrates Roberto Clemente's life on and off the baseball field

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Roberto Clemente Day was Tuesday this week, a chance for baseball fans and players to recognize Clemente’s legacy as an athlete and humanitarian.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with David Altrogge, the director of a documentary about Roberto Clemente. He’s joined by Roberto Clemente Jr., an executive producer of the film and the first of his father’s three sons.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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