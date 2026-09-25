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What does a changing climate sound like?

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

A warming climate brings plenty of visible changes, such as retreating glaciers and rising sea levels.

Nikki Lindt is on a mission to capture its audible changes. The Brooklyn-based artist frequently travels to Alaska to gather audio recordings of different landscapes as they shift.

WBUR’s Barbara Moran reports.

This story was produced with support from the Woodwell Climate Research Center. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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