In new novel, John Green explores love, fame and a 'Hollywood, Ending'

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to John Green, famed author of young adult novels, about his first novel for adults, “Hollywood Ending.”

The book centers around two stars of an Andy Warhol biopic and how they navigate what could be breakout roles.

Book excerpt: ‘Hollywood Ending’

By John Green

Used with permission of the publisher, (c) 2026 by John Green. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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