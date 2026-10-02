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Why is Trump in the political position he's in now?

WBUR
Published October 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

On Friday’s politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd ask political journalists Francesca Chambers and Eric Cortellessa why President Trump has found himself on defense, campaigning in red states with one month to go before elections.

Cortellessa sat down with Trump this week, and Chambers interviewed the possible future house speaker, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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US / WorldHere & Now
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