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Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks breaks down the importance of play

WBUR
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Hasbro, one of the world’s leading games, toys and entertainment companies, has a monopoly on play. Between the ever-popular tabletop role-playing game, “Dungeons & Dragons,” or the classic military figurine, G.I. Joe, Hasbro has had a hand in most of our childhoods.

Chris Cocks, CEO of Hasbro, spoke with WBUR Morning Edition host Tiziana Dearing in Boston at a recent WBUR City Space event to discuss the importance of play.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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