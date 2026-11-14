Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Steve Buscemi; Filmmaker Martin McDonagh

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From the firehouse to a Bronx pawn shop, Steve Buscemi is a lifelong New Yorker: Buscemi worked as a NYC firefighter for four years while he was getting his start in theater and stand-up comedy. He's appearing in two new films: The Only Living Pickpocket in New York and Wild Horse Nine.

Filmmaker Martin McDonagh on Wild Horse Nine and the power of guilt and regret: McDonagh explored violence and male friendship in The Banshees of Inisherin and In Bruges. Wild Horse Nine, which centers on two CIA agents stationed in Chile in 1973, continues those themes.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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