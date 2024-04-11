For young adults — especially those with special needs — cooking skills bring independence

Listen to the episode

The transition from high school to college can come with a steep learning curve. For many students, it’s their first time juggling classes, laundry, roommates, a social life and all the rest without the help of Mom and Dad.

The changes can be particularly challenging for young adults with special needs. So in 2020, the University of South Florida established UMatter. It’s a program that gives extra support to students with intellectual disabilities, to help them succeed in college and beyond.

As part of the program, UMatter students at USF St. Pete recently took a six-week cooking workshop with nutritionist, dietician and occasional Zest guest Wendy Wesley. The classes were held in the kitchen of Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg. Students learned to cook simple, weeknight recipes that they can replicate at home; then they ate what they cooked. The class also covered topics like menu planning, food safety and label reading.

Dalia met up at the church with Wendy and one of her students, Taylor Moore. They discussed takeaways from the class, including recipe ideas for anyone living on their own for the first time.

The UMatter program is only available for eligible students. But Wendy offers small-group cooking classes that are open to the public. For details, contact Wendy through her website.