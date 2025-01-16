© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Here's the offbeat food menu for the 2025 Florida State Fair

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
It includes unique takes on some of your favorite foods, along with some very sweet treats.

The Florida State Fair is making its annual February return to Tampa, featuring the traditional midway rides and exhibitions.

And food.

But of course, it's not your usual fair fare.

Each year, the fair introduces a new menu lineup that puts a unique spin on the normal foods you'd normally see, including burgers, funnel cakes and hotdogs.

This year is no different. While some of the offerings take a more creative approach on some of our favorite foods, others might be more fitting for those with adventurous palates.

And as usual, the menu features a variety of sweet and savory (and in some cases, a combination of both), among the various breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

So if you plan on spending an entire day at the fair — which runs from Feb. 6-17 — you can literally plan an entire course (with a few snacks mixed in).

Here are the foods being offered this year.

Breakfast

A funnel cake with sausage gravy on a plate
1 of 4  — Florida State Fair Southern Comfort Funnel Cake
Southern Comfort Funnel Cake
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Salted Caramel Cinnamon Bun
2 of 4  — Florida State Fair Salted Caramel Cinnamon Bun
Salted Caramel Cinnamon Bun
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Two vanilla doughnuts with chocolate icing stacked on top of one other on a plate
3 of 4  — Florida State Fair Chocolate Dunked Bavarian Doughnut
Chocolate Dunked Bavarian Doughnut
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A cinnamon roll on a late toped with whipped cream and strawberries
4 of 4  — Florida State Fair Strawberries Cream Cinnamon Roll
Strawberries Cream Cinnamon Roll
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

If you favor a more savory breakfast, you may want to check out the Southern Comfort Funnel Cake (sausage gravy, but not on your typical biscuit), but those with a sweet tooth have options as well, including a cinnamon roll topped with cream and — of course — strawberries.

Lunch

Cavatappi noodles with zesty street corn, peppers, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
1 of 6  — Florida State Fair Crack Mac
Crack Mac
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A brisket burger with cheese
2 of 6  — Florida State Fair Dad Bod
Dad Bod
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Mac and cheese on a plate with pickles and drizzled with ranch dressing
3 of 6  — Florida State Fair Fried Pickle Mac Cheese
Fried Pickle Mac and Cheese
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A grilled cheese sandwich with chicken, sitting on top of potato chips
4 of 6  — Florida State Fair Hot Honey Chicken Grilled Cheese
Hot Honey Chicken Grilled Cheese
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Sandwich with pickles and grilled cheese drizzled with ranch dressing
5 of 6  — Florida State Fair What The DILLio
What The DILLio
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Baked potato filled with cheese, sausage, shrimp and crab
6 of 6  — Florida State Fair Seafood Boil Stuffed Potato
Seafood Boil Stuffed Potato

Mac and cheese lovers will have a good selection. The Crack Mac features Cavatappi noodles topped with street corn, peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños, along with a choice of meats. Two grilled cheese options include hot honey chicken, or one with filled with pickles. The Dad Bod (a brisket burger with pulled pork and cheese) looks like a good choice if you're not afraid of putting on a couple of pounds. And if you're into seafood, there's the baked potato filled with crab and shrimp, along with spicy andouille sausage.

Dinner

Ziti covered with cheese on a stick
1 of 5  — Florida State Fair Baked Ziti on a Stick
Baked Ziti on a Stick
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A burger with baked beans and bacon
2 of 5  — Florida State Fair Campfire Burger
Campfire Burger
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A burger with grilled onions and sour cream inside a pierogi
3 of 5  — Florida State Fair Pierogi Slider
Pierogi Slider
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Choped chicken on a funnel case dusted with powdered sugar
4 of 5  — Florida State Fair Chicken Waffle Funnel Cake
Chicken Waffle Funnel Cake
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Waffles stacked on one another with barbecue in the middle
5 of 5  — Florida State Fair BBQ Stuffed Waffle
BBQ Stuffed Waffle
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Some interesting takes on your classic burgers. The Campfire Burger has baked beans and a hotdog, while another is tucked into a potato and cheese pierogi with grilled onions and sour cream. There's a chicken and funnel cake (instead of a waffle), and it'll be interesting to see how baked ziti can stay on a stick.

Snack

Egg rolls filled with mac and cheese, collard greens and chicken
1 of 6  — Florida State Fair Soul Food Egg Roll
Soul Food Egg Roll
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
S'mores Chocolate Bacon
2 of 6  — Florida State Fair Smores Chocolate Bacon
S'mores Chocolate Bacon
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
An ear of corn covered with ground pretzels
3 of 6  — Florida State Fair Pretzel Rolled Corn on the Cob
Pretzel Rolled Corn on the Cob
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Corn dog covered with potato cubes
4 of 6  — Florida State Fair Potato Mozzarella Kdog
Potato Mozzarella Kdog
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A cup with fries covered in jalapeno peppers, cream cheese and bacon
5 of 6  — Florida State Fair Jalapeno Popper Fries
Jalapeno Popper Fries
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Cheesecake covered in chocolate and bacon on a stick
6 of 6  — Florida State Fair Gourmet Chocolate Bacon Cheesecake on a Stick
Gourmet Chocolate Bacon Cheesecake on a Stick
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Southern classics such as chicken, mac and cheese, and collard greens fried in an egg roll sounds like the best of both worlds. Fries get an extra kick when they're covered in jalapeños, and chocolate-covered bacon goes the extra mile when they're smothered in marshmallows (for you bacon and chocolate lovers, try it over a slice of cheesecake). And an ear of corn always needs a salty kick, so try one drizzled with pretzels.

Dessert

Ice cream cones covered in strawberry shortcake crunches
1 of 2  — Florida State Fair Strawberry Shortcake Crunch
Strawberry Shortcake Crunch
Courtesy
Slushies in green, red and blue with sprinkles and whipped cream and a Jolly Rancher sign behind it
2 of 2  — Florida State Fair Jolly Rancher Creamsicle
Jolly Rancher Creamsicle
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

No doubt you'll get a sugar rush with any of these choices. If you're old enough to remember those strawberry bars you'd get from the Good Humor truck, this soft-serve ice cream cone sounds like a winner. That same strawberry crunch can be found in a doughnut slathered with lemon cream. And for an extra sugar kick, cups of soft-serve vanilla mixed with Jolly Rancher syrup will do the trick.

Drink

A mug says Tiki Tea with a red drink inside
Florida State Fair
/
Courtesy
Cotton Candy Tea

As if iced tea can't be sweet enough, try one infused with a hint of cotton candy.
