Here's the offbeat food menu for the 2025 Florida State Fair
It includes unique takes on some of your favorite foods, along with some very sweet treats.
The Florida State Fair is making its annual February return to Tampa, featuring the traditional midway rides and exhibitions.
And food.
But of course, it's not your usual fair fare.
Each year, the fair introduces a new menu lineup that puts a unique spin on the normal foods you'd normally see, including burgers, funnel cakes and hotdogs.
This year is no different. While some of the offerings take a more creative approach on some of our favorite foods, others might be more fitting for those with adventurous palates.
And as usual, the menu features a variety of sweet and savory (and in some cases, a combination of both), among the various breakfast, lunch and dinner items.
So if you plan on spending an entire day at the fair — which runs from Feb. 6-17 — you can literally plan an entire course (with a few snacks mixed in).
Here are the foods being offered this year.
Breakfast
If you favor a more savory breakfast, you may want to check out the Southern Comfort Funnel Cake (sausage gravy, but not on your typical biscuit), but those with a sweet tooth have options as well, including a cinnamon roll topped with cream and — of course — strawberries.
Lunch
Mac and cheese lovers will have a good selection. The Crack Mac features Cavatappi noodles topped with street corn, peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños, along with a choice of meats. Two grilled cheese options include hot honey chicken, or one with filled with pickles. The Dad Bod (a brisket burger with pulled pork and cheese) looks like a good choice if you're not afraid of putting on a couple of pounds. And if you're into seafood, there's the baked potato filled with crab and shrimp, along with spicy andouille sausage.
Dinner
Some interesting takes on your classic burgers. The Campfire Burger has baked beans and a hotdog, while another is tucked into a potato and cheese pierogi with grilled onions and sour cream. There's a chicken and funnel cake (instead of a waffle), and it'll be interesting to see how baked ziti can stay on a stick.
Snack
Southern classics such as chicken, mac and cheese, and collard greens fried in an egg roll sounds like the best of both worlds. Fries get an extra kick when they're covered in jalapeños, and chocolate-covered bacon goes the extra mile when they're smothered in marshmallows (for you bacon and chocolate lovers, try it over a slice of cheesecake). And an ear of corn always needs a salty kick, so try one drizzled with pretzels.
Dessert
No doubt you'll get a sugar rush with any of these choices. If you're old enough to remember those strawberry bars you'd get from the Good Humor truck, this soft-serve ice cream cone sounds like a winner. That same strawberry crunch can be found in a doughnut slathered with lemon cream. And for an extra sugar kick, cups of soft-serve vanilla mixed with Jolly Rancher syrup will do the trick.
Drink
As if iced tea can't be sweet enough, try one infused with a hint of cotton candy.