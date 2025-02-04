'It’s Florida, Man' seeks story submissions for the second season of HBO show

HBO’s "It’s Florida, Man" is returning for a second season, and producers of the television show are inviting residents to submit stories for consideration.

“For Season 2, we are opening up the show to submissions from all Floridians,” the producers said in a statement from HBO. “We are looking for stories of all kinds: epic adventures, stranger-than-fiction tales and dramas with surprising twists and turns.”

"It’s Florida, Man " is produced for HBO by Range Studios in partnership with Rough House Pictures.

“The first thing I look for in these stories is our hero,” said Jeff Tomsic, the show’s director. “That’s what this show is about to me: unlikely heroes — great characters who live big and take the road less traveled. "

“To me, Florida is almost a mythical place — filled with cowboys, outlaws, rebels and adventurers. These people could be your neighbor, your uncle or someone you pass on the street without realizing the incredible story they carry.”

A New York Times television critic described the show this way:

"It uses familiar comedic actors in cheeky reenactments of real events, but those events are all personal sagas; they are obscure and strange, sometimes disturbing and sometimes enchanting — and all very Florida."

Floridians can submit stories online at ItsFloridaMan.com.

