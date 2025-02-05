Florida State Fair 2025: Your guide to the food, entertainment and events

A 121-year-old Florida tradition makes it annual February return, complete with exhibitions, rides, and, of course offbeat food.

The Florida State Fair returns to the Fairgrounds in Tampa from Feb. 6-17.

What started at the Tampa Bay Hotel in 1904 officially became the Florida State Fair in 1977 with the establishment of the Florida State Fair Authority.

From its beginnings, it has grown into a nearly two-week stretch featuring educational animal shows that celebrate Florida's agricultural industry, along the Midway games and attractions, and live entertainment.

There's also Cracker Country, a quaint “town” that resembles life as a Florida pioneer in the 19th century.

Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian (21 and older) with a valid ID after 6 p.m.

Hours

Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, and Presidents Day, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ride Midway opens at 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday, as well as Presidents Day.



Tickets

You can buy tickets at here or at the gate.

Children (6-11)



Monday-Thursday: $7

Friday-Sunday & Presidents Day: $11

Adults (12-54)



Monday-Thursday: $12

Friday-Sunday & Presidents Day: $16

Seniors (55+)



Monday-Friday: $11

Ride Armband (All Ages)



Monday-Thursday: $35

Friday-Sunday & Presidents Day: $45

Children under 6 are not charged.

Parking

Parking is free. There are three entrances to the fair through U.S. Highway 301, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Orient Road.

Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Rides and Exhibitions

Of course, there are your standard bumper cars, merry-go-rounds and Ferris wheels among the Midway rides.

While the young ones can hop on one based on the movie "Aladdin" — along with a Berry Go Round and rides that mimic trains and construction equipment — those a little bit older can check out the haunted houses, and the more adventurous Kraken and Mega Drop.

Here are the list of credits needed for each ride and height requirements.

Not to be forgotten are the educational opportunities.

Along with Cracker Country, there are cattle ranching and fish and wildlife exhibitions, as well as agriculture exhibits.

Click here for a daily calendar of shows and exhibits.

Food

Fair food is definitely an interesting experience. Keeping with tradition, this year is no different. New foods on the list include campfire burgers, cotton candy tea, and one of particular interest: strawberry shortcake crunch ice cream.

Baked Ziti on a Stick, Campfire Burger, Jolly Rancher Creamsicle, Jalapeno Popper Fries

Live performances

They range from music to circus stunts.

Some of this year’s musicians are “Bits of Grass,” “Navy Windward Brass Quintet,” and "Blank Space," a tribute act for all the Taylor Swift fans out there.

If you’re looking for a bit of magic, there's the Aaron Radatz Magic show. Cycle Circus Live, Fritzy Brothers One Man Circus and Circus Hollywood represent the circus crowd.