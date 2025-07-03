© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

WUSF’s Lisa Peakes on her love of radio, fitness and why she’s kept a food diary for 20 Years

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:18 PM EDT
A woman in the gym using arm press wearing glasses and smiling at the camera

WUSF's Lisa Peakes reveals why radio became so important to her as a child. She also explains how she developed a passion for competitive fitness.

She’s a familiar voice to thousands of us across West Central Florida. As the midday host for Tampa Bay’s NPR station, WUSF, Lisa Peakes keeps us company as we work, eat lunch, run errands, sit in the school carline or whatever else we happen to be doing in the afternoon.

Lisa reads the news, shares the weather report and tells us about local events, all in that friendly, soothing voice that’s become a constant companion. As her WUSF Public Media colleagues, we can tell you that Lisa is even more fascinating than the information she broadcasts. So in this bonus episode, we wanted to give you a chance to get to know the woman behind the microphone.

In this vulnerable conversation, Lisa reveals why radio became so important to her as a child. She also explains how she developed a passion for competitive fitness.

The St. Petersburg resident also reveals what she eats on a typical day, and recommends some of her favorite local restaurants for take-out.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastfitnessFoodLisa Peakes
Dalia Colon
