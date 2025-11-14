Florida's children invited to send letters to 'Santa' at the North Pole

Sunshine Ace Hardware is helping Southwest Florida children share their Christmas wishes with Santa this season. Now through Nov. 28, children can visit any Sunshine Ace Hardware store to write and send their letters to the North Pole.

"Through our Letters to Santa program, we'll be sending messages directly to Santa's home at the North Pole, and he has promised that he'll respond to every letter," said Sunshine Ace Hardware President Michael Wynn. "Santa is already getting busy, but he still has time to look through each letter and decide who's been naughty or nice and pick out special gifts for a magical Christmas morning."

The following locations feature a special mailbox for kids to drop off their messages to Santa.

Collier County

Downtown Naples (141 Tamiami Trail North)

East Naples (4433 Tamiami Trail East)

Marco Island (1720 San Marco Road)

Golden Gate (11673 Collier Blvd.)

North Naples (8850 Founders Square Drive)

Ave Maria (5630 Ave Maria Blvd.)

Winchester Center (13855 Winchester Trail)

Pelican Bay (8813 Tamiami Trail North)

Charlotte County

Port Charlotte (3035 Tamiami Trail)

Port Charlotte (912-A Kings Highway)

Babcock Ranch (42080 Cypress Parkway)

Lee County

Bonita Springs (9100 Bonita Beach Road)

San Carlos Park (18911 Tamiami Trail South)

Manatee County (Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware)

Bradenton (5409 Manatee Ave. West)

Lakewood Ranch (2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.)

Pinellas County

Largo (1015 W. Bay Drive)

Families can visit stores during regular business hours to write and send letters. Santa's replies are expected to arrive with a stamp from the North Pole.

