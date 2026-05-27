Tampa Bay-area music events this weekend: Smooth jazz jam and a disco DJ night

There’s another great weekend of concerts, from the Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam to the alt-rock band Have Gun Will Travel. Here's a roundup of music events you can go to this weekend.

Date night option:

The Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam is Saturday and Sunday at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Both nights begin at 7 p.m. and will feature a variety of smooth jazz and R&B musicians like David Benoit, Norman Brown, Boney James, and Mindi Abair. Tickets range from $82-$220. Check out the Wine & Jazz pre-show on Sunday evening.

Address: 1111 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, 33759

Friday:

KREAM at The Ritz

Norwegian DJ dance duo KREAM is taking its melodic tech house and electronic pop global and arriving at The Ritz in Ybor City on Friday from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. This show is for folks 18 and over. Tickets are $37.

Address: 1503 E 7th Ave, Tampa, 33605

Have Gun, Will Travel concert

Bradenton-based alternative rock/folk ensemble Have Gun, Will Travel is celebrating its 20th anniversary and will be performing at The Ale and the Witch in the outdoor courtyard on Friday from 7:30-10 p.m. This is a free event.

Address: 111 2nd Ave NE, St Petersburg, 33701

Saturday:

ABBA-inspired DJ disco dance party

Gimme Gimme Disco!, a DJ disco dance party inspired by the band ABBA, is this Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Orpheum in Tampa. DJs will be playing disco songs along with 70s hits like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Cher. Disco attire encouraged. Tickets are $24.

Address: 14802 N. Nebraska Ave, Tampa, 33613

Organ Trio

The Organ Trio Showcase is Saturday at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa. Featuring the Dominic Walker Trio and Friends of Fil Trio, enjoy a night of soul, jazz, blues, funk and fusion starting at 8 p.m. Free admission.

Address: 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, 33613

Sunday:

Jazz Club show

The Sarasota Jazz Club’s Scholarship Recipient Awards show is Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Fogartyville in Sarasota. The Jazz Club of Sarasota is proud to support young emerging jazz artists as they pursue their training in higher education. Tickets for students are $10. General admission is $34.

Address: 525 Kumquat Ct, Sarasota, 34236

Trombone ensemble performance

The Sokołowski Trombone Project performs Sunday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa. This seven-piece trombone ensemble plays originals and fresh takes on classic jazz standards. Free admission.

Address: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa, 33604