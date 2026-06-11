Tampa Bay-area music events this weekend: Steve Earle, an Australian Duo, and a local violinist

There's another great weekend of concerts, from an acoustic performance to a rock ensemble. Here's a roundup of music events you can go to this weekend.

Thursday

Steve Earle performs Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater. Singer-songwriter Steve Earle returns for an intimate solo concert.

Address: 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater, FL 33755

Friday

Guitarist Sam Williams performs on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa. He will perform an all-instrumental set that includes surf and spy-fi lounge tunes. Free to attend.

Address: 810 East Skagway Ave., Tampa, FL 33604

Saturday

The Carrollwood Jukebox Big Band swings into the Carrollwood Cultural Center in Tampa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This ensemble performs a variety of swing dancin’ and cha-cha steppin’ contemporary music from the 20th century. Tickets range from $16-$21.

Address: 4537 Lowell Rd., Tampa, FL 33618

Violinist Andrew Pollo is performing at Craft Life Brewery in New Port Richey starting at 6 p.m. Andrew is an electric violinist, producer, and audio engineer. This is a free event.

Address: 6810 Tower Dr., Hudson, FL 34667

Sunday

Australian rock ensemble OLD MERVS performs at the Crowbar in Ybor on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The duo, who grew up outside of Perth, Australia, have known each other since the age of 5. They have sold out shows globally. Tickets are $32.

Address: 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa, FL 33605