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Tampa Bay-area music events this weekend: Steve Earle, an Australian Duo, and a local violinist

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published June 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Graphic of number 50 with musician playing inside number. It's crossed out with an X. And a gold 51 is on top of it.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
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Steve Earle performs at Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater on June 11, 2026.

From an intimate solo concert to swing dancin' contemporary music and an Australian rock ensemble, here are some music events you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region.

There's another great weekend of concerts, from an acoustic performance to a rock ensemble. Here's a roundup of music events you can go to this weekend.

Thursday

Steve Earle performs Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater. Singer-songwriter Steve Earle returns for an intimate solo concert.

Address: 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater, FL 33755

Friday

Guitarist Sam Williams performs on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa. He will perform an all-instrumental set that includes surf and spy-fi lounge tunes. Free to attend.

Address: 810 East Skagway Ave., Tampa, FL 33604

Saturday

The Carrollwood Jukebox Big Band swings into the Carrollwood Cultural Center in Tampa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This ensemble performs a variety of swing dancin’ and cha-cha steppin’ contemporary music from the 20th century. Tickets range from $16-$21.

Address: 4537 Lowell Rd., Tampa, FL 33618

Violinist Andrew Pollo is performing at Craft Life Brewery in New Port Richey starting at 6 p.m. Andrew is an electric violinist, producer, and audio engineer. This is a free event.

Address: 6810 Tower Dr., Hudson, FL 34667

Sunday

Australian rock ensemble OLD MERVS performs at the Crowbar in Ybor on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The duo, who grew up outside of Perth, Australia, have known each other since the age of 5. They have sold out shows globally. Tickets are $32.

Address: 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa, FL 33605
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Arts / Culture EventsThings To DoMusic
Warren Buchholz
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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