Tampa Bay-area music events this weekend: Steve Earle, an Australian Duo, and a local violinist
From an intimate solo concert to swing dancin' contemporary music and an Australian rock ensemble, here are some music events you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region.
There's another great weekend of concerts, from an acoustic performance to a rock ensemble. Here's a roundup of music events you can go to this weekend.
Thursday
Steve Earle performs Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater. Singer-songwriter Steve Earle returns for an intimate solo concert.
Address: 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater, FL 33755
Friday
Guitarist Sam Williams performs on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa. He will perform an all-instrumental set that includes surf and spy-fi lounge tunes. Free to attend.
Address: 810 East Skagway Ave., Tampa, FL 33604
Saturday
The Carrollwood Jukebox Big Band swings into the Carrollwood Cultural Center in Tampa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This ensemble performs a variety of swing dancin’ and cha-cha steppin’ contemporary music from the 20th century. Tickets range from $16-$21.
Address: 4537 Lowell Rd., Tampa, FL 33618
Violinist Andrew Pollo is performing at Craft Life Brewery in New Port Richey starting at 6 p.m. Andrew is an electric violinist, producer, and audio engineer. This is a free event.
Address: 6810 Tower Dr., Hudson, FL 34667
Sunday
Australian rock ensemble OLD MERVS performs at the Crowbar in Ybor on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The duo, who grew up outside of Perth, Australia, have known each other since the age of 5. They have sold out shows globally. Tickets are $32.
Address: 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa, FL 33605