A special Juneteenth celebration is coming to Tampa

andrewegbuchiem.com Countertenor Andrew Egbuchiem

Maiya Stevenson / Courtesy Lyric Soprano Maiya Stevenson

Juneteenth celebrations don't often feature opera, but Maiya Stevenson said after a conversation with a co-worker, she was inspired.

Stevenson teaches at Fairmont Park Elementary School in St. Petersburg and said she is always trying to come up with unique ideas for her production company.

"The P.E. coach at my school was like, 'Man, it would be really cool if you knew somebody that was actually from Africa that sings opera,' and I said, 'I do know somebody from Africa that sings opera,' and he said, 'Oh man, you should do something with them," and I said, 'You know what, that'll be perfect for Juneteenth,'" Stevenson related.

For this program, she wanted to tell the story of the African diaspora in music.

One of her special guests for Sunday's production of "Songs of the Soil, Songs of the Soul: An Afro Opera Experience," is vocalist Andrew Egbuchiem.

"He is a countertenor, he's from Nigeria, and he sings opera in his native language, so I have never heard opera sung in an African language before and I was like, 'I have to do something with you,' " Stevenson said.

Stevenson said the program will start with an African prayer, delivered by Egbuchiem. He will then sing songs in Yoruba and Igbo. And then Stevenson will sing spirituals that will tell the story of the oppression of enslaved peoples.

The program will include songs like: "Lord, How Come Me Here," and "Wade in the Water."

Stevenson said Katurah Robinson will perform a solo dance while she is singing. And the program will feature an artist, the Kuumba Dancers and Drummers from Tampa, poetry, and with piano accompaniment from Aina Olonade of Ghana.

Stevenson said she hopes the concert gives people motivation and exposes them to Black excellence.

You can get tickets for the 4 p.m. performance on June 14 at The Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association through this link at Maiya Stevenson's company website.

