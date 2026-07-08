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Swing, soul, Celtic folk: Your weekend live music roundup across greater Tampa Bay

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published July 8, 2026 at 5:17 PM EDT
Graphic with yellow background and black and white photos of two men and one woman holding microphones and one man is playing the trumpet
Greenlight Lounge and Kitchen
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Courtesy
Green Light Lounge and Kitchen is hosting three nights' worth of jazz starting Friday, July 10, 2026.

From jazz standards to dueling pianos, here are our top concert picks for this weekend.

From a crew rooted in Celtic lore to an international father-daughter duo, there are several concerts you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.

Here are a few:

Three nights of jazz

The performances are at Green Light Lounge and Kitchen.
All concerts are free to attend. Here's a list:

  • Friday at 7:30 p.m. — David Downing Trio performs classic standards from swing to Sting
  • Saturday at 7:30 p.m. — Trumpeter James Suggs performs straight-ahead jazz
  • Sunday at 3 p.m. — Vocalist Sasha Tuck performs for a very special birthday bash edition

Address: 221 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

A Celtic conundrum

The ensemble Celtic Conundrum performs Friday at 7 p.m. at Seven C Music. Rooted in Celtic lore and tradition, this ensemble draws inspiration from rock, folk, and Americana. They have toured extensively in the U.S. and Ireland. Free to attend.

Address: 535 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg

A dueling piano performance

Friday at 7 p.m. at Grand Central Brewhouse is Dueling Pianos. This free show features two pianists going head-to-head to perform a high-energy night of singalongs and crowd requests for a very entertaining evening.

Address: 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

A touch of soul with Ella & The Bossa Beat

Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Palladium is Amare: Ella & The Bossa Beat Quartet. They're an international father-daughter duo plus a backing band that performs classic jazz traditions infused with soul, bossa nova, and Brazilian jazz. General admission is $35-$65.

Address: 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

American roots music with Remi Goode

Remi Goode performs Sunday at 7 p.m. at Fogartyville. With Remi’s classical training and contemporary influences, she creates her own version of modern-day American roots music. Tickets $13-$25.

Address: 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota
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Warren Buchholz
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