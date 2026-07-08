Swing, soul, Celtic folk: Your weekend live music roundup across greater Tampa Bay

From a crew rooted in Celtic lore to an international father-daughter duo, there are several concerts you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.

Here are a few:

The performances are at Green Light Lounge and Kitchen.

All concerts are free to attend. Here's a list:



Friday at 7:30 p.m. — David Downing Trio performs classic standards from swing to Sting

David Downing Trio performs classic standards from swing to Sting Saturday at 7:30 p.m. — Trumpeter James Suggs performs straight-ahead jazz

Trumpeter James Suggs performs straight-ahead jazz Sunday at 3 p.m. — Vocalist Sasha Tuck performs for a very special birthday bash edition

Vocalist Sasha Tuck performs for a very special birthday bash edition

Address: 221 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

The ensemble Celtic Conundrum performs Friday at 7 p.m. at Seven C Music. Rooted in Celtic lore and tradition, this ensemble draws inspiration from rock, folk, and Americana. They have toured extensively in the U.S. and Ireland. Free to attend.

Address: 535 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg

Friday at 7 p.m. at Grand Central Brewhouse is Dueling Pianos. This free show features two pianists going head-to-head to perform a high-energy night of singalongs and crowd requests for a very entertaining evening.

Address: 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Palladium is Amare: Ella & The Bossa Beat Quartet. They're an international father-daughter duo plus a backing band that performs classic jazz traditions infused with soul, bossa nova, and Brazilian jazz. General admission is $35-$65.

Address: 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Remi Goode performs Sunday at 7 p.m. at Fogartyville. With Remi’s classical training and contemporary influences, she creates her own version of modern-day American roots music. Tickets $13-$25.

Address: 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota