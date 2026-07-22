Weekend sounds across Tampa Bay: From rapper Qveen Herby to metalcore band The Word Alive
From a band known for cinematic electronic fits to a night of blues and boogie-woogie, here are some music events you can check out this weekend.
There's a diverse lineup of live performances throughout the weekend across Tampa Bay.
Below is a list of a few of them:
Friday night jazz
New World Brewery is holding Friday Night Jazz in the Garden featuring the Dan Calkins Trio on Friday from 8-11 p.m. Dan Calkins is a trumpet player who performs reimagined jazz standards and pop favorites. General Admission is $10.
Address: 810 E Skagway Ave., Tampa
Qveen Herby concert
Friday at 6:30 p.m. at The Ritz in Ybor is singer Qveen Herby, who is a platinum-selling independent rapper. Qveen Herby blends pop and rap to create vibrant songs. Special guest Beautiful Chorus. General admission is $55.
Address: 1503 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
A metalcore ensemble
Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Orpheum is the metalcore ensemble The Word Alive. The band is known for cinematic electronic fits and blending hard-hitting heaviness into their songs. Tickets are $32.
Address: 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
A bit of sonic fusion
Also on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at Dunedin Brewery is the sonic fusion band Displace. Tampa-based ensemble Displace brings a fresh, high-voltage progressive psychedelic sound to their music. Free to attend.
Address: 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin
Night of blues and boogie woogie
Sunday at 7 p.m. at Fogartyville is Reverend Billy C. Wirtz and his band for an unforgettable night of Blues, R&B, boogie-woogie, and comedy. Joining Wirtz is blues artist Steve Arvey, who is known internationally for his powerful slide guitar work. Tickets are $25.
Address: 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota