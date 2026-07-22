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Weekend sounds across Tampa Bay: From rapper Qveen Herby to metalcore band The Word Alive

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
Graphic of The Word Alive with mask with eye holes and black background
Orpheum's Eventbrite
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Courtesy
The Word Alive is playing at The Orpheum in Tampa on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 6 p.m.

From a band known for cinematic electronic fits to a night of blues and boogie-woogie, here are some music events you can check out this weekend.

There's a diverse lineup of live performances throughout the weekend across Tampa Bay.

Below is a list of a few of them:

Friday night jazz

New World Brewery is holding Friday Night Jazz in the Garden featuring the Dan Calkins Trio on Friday from 8-11 p.m. Dan Calkins is a trumpet player who performs reimagined jazz standards and pop favorites. General Admission is $10.

Address: 810 E Skagway Ave., Tampa

Qveen Herby concert

Friday at 6:30 p.m. at The Ritz in Ybor is singer Qveen Herby, who is a platinum-selling independent rapper. Qveen Herby blends pop and rap to create vibrant songs. Special guest Beautiful Chorus. General admission is $55.

Address: 1503 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

A metalcore ensemble

Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Orpheum is the metalcore ensemble The Word Alive. The band is known for cinematic electronic fits and blending hard-hitting heaviness into their songs. Tickets are $32.

Address: 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

A bit of sonic fusion

Also on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at Dunedin Brewery is the sonic fusion band Displace. Tampa-based ensemble Displace brings a fresh, high-voltage progressive psychedelic sound to their music. Free to attend.

Address: 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin

Night of blues and boogie woogie

Sunday at 7 p.m. at Fogartyville is Reverend Billy C. Wirtz and his band for an unforgettable night of Blues, R&B, boogie-woogie, and comedy. Joining Wirtz is blues artist Steve Arvey, who is known internationally for his powerful slide guitar work. Tickets are $25.

Address: 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota
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Arts / Culture EventsThings To DoMusicTampa Bay
Warren Buchholz
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