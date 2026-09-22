A shared rhythm: Nate Najar and Daniela Soledade

For guitarist Nate Najar and vocalist Daniela Soledade, performing together comes naturally. The St. Petersburg-based musicians have combined Najar’s jazz background with Soledade’s Brazilian roots to create a sound centered on bossa nova and the musical traditions they both admire.

The pair first connected after guitarist Phil Fest recommended Najar to Soledade, who was searching for a guitarist familiar with Brazilian music. What began as a conversation about songs soon turned into rehearsals, recording sessions and performances together. Their musical collaboration eventually grew into a personal relationship.

That closeness shapes the way they perform. “We just breathe together when we play,” Najar said. “We land together in terms of the time and how it moves and how the phrasing moves.”

Their partnership became Love and Bossa Nova during the pandemic when canceled concerts prompted them to begin performing livestreams from their St. Petersburg balcony. The series continued for 58 weeks and eventually developed into a touring act where the couple brought their music to audiences across the United States and abroad.

For Najar and Soledade, Love and Bossa Nova reflects a life built around performing and traveling together. “How lucky am I that I get to do this with this lady?” Najar said.

The couple continue to perform and tour together and plan to do so for the foreseeable future.