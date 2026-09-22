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Art image says Studio Sessions in yellow with a blurred-out picture of an overhead view of a stage in the background
Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

A shared rhythm: Nate Najar and Daniela Soledade

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published September 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Left side: a woman smiling while she sings into a black microphone. Right side, a man with a beard in a ball cap is smiling while playing an acoustic guitar
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
L: Daniela Soledade; R: Nate Najar

The St. Petersburg musicians blend jazz, Brazilian music and a personal connection into a partnership that has taken them from livestreams to stages around the world.

For guitarist Nate Najar and vocalist Daniela Soledade, performing together comes naturally. The St. Petersburg-based musicians have combined Najar’s jazz background with Soledade’s Brazilian roots to create a sound centered on bossa nova and the musical traditions they both admire.

The pair first connected after guitarist Phil Fest recommended Najar to Soledade, who was searching for a guitarist familiar with Brazilian music. What began as a conversation about songs soon turned into rehearsals, recording sessions and performances together. Their musical collaboration eventually grew into a personal relationship.

That closeness shapes the way they perform. “We just breathe together when we play,” Najar said. “We land together in terms of the time and how it moves and how the phrasing moves.”

Their partnership became Love and Bossa Nova during the pandemic when canceled concerts prompted them to begin performing livestreams from their St. Petersburg balcony. The series continued for 58 weeks and eventually developed into a touring act where the couple brought their music to audiences across the United States and abroad.

For Najar and Soledade, Love and Bossa Nova reflects a life built around performing and traveling together. “How lucky am I that I get to do this with this lady?” Najar said.

The couple continue to perform and tour together and plan to do so for the foreseeable future.
Tags
Arts / Culture JazzMusic
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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