USF Latin Jazz Ensemble honors the roots of jazz

The USF Latin Jazz Ensemble explores the music that has shaped American history while it brings greater attention to Latin jazz traditions that are often overlooked. The group approaches the music with an emphasis on authenticity and respect for its cultural roots.

The ensemble’s arrangements are built around the strengths and interests of its musicians.

“I tailored each one around the musicians in front of me, which opened up a wide range of creative choices,” bandleader Julián Pernett Castilla said.

Members have explored salsa, Brazilian music and Afro-Caribbean and Antillean traditions, with some using the experience to connect with their own heritage. That shared curiosity has helped the student ensemble develop the chemistry of a working band.

Their Studio Session performance pays tribute to Ray Barretto, Milton Nascimento and Hermeto Pascoal and gives Tampa Bay audiences a chance to hear music they may rarely encounter live.