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Art image says Studio Sessions in yellow with a blurred-out picture of an overhead view of a stage in the background
Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

USF Latin Jazz Ensemble honors the roots of jazz

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Three men in black suits are performing on brass instruments: two saxophones and one trombone
Warren Buchholz
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WUSF
USF Latin Jazztet members (L/R): Ethan Abercrombie, Anthony Garcia, Isaac Ciciliano

The ensemble explores salsa, Brazilian and Afro-Caribbean traditions while paying tribute to influential Latin jazz artists.

The USF Latin Jazz Ensemble explores the music that has shaped American history while it brings greater attention to Latin jazz traditions that are often overlooked. The group approaches the music with an emphasis on authenticity and respect for its cultural roots.

The ensemble’s arrangements are built around the strengths and interests of its musicians.

“I tailored each one around the musicians in front of me, which opened up a wide range of creative choices,” bandleader Julián Pernett Castilla said.

Members have explored salsa, Brazilian music and Afro-Caribbean and Antillean traditions, with some using the experience to connect with their own heritage. That shared curiosity has helped the student ensemble develop the chemistry of a working band.

Their Studio Session performance pays tribute to Ray Barretto, Milton Nascimento and Hermeto Pascoal and gives Tampa Bay audiences a chance to hear music they may rarely encounter live.
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Arts / Culture MusicJazz
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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