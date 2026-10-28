Clownvis Presley and Sonic the Hedgehog headline this weekend's music roundup

Thursday

Clownvis Presley

Dubbed the “King of Clowns,” Clownvis Presley is a high-energy Elvis Presley impersonator who also performs a sharp stand-up comedy routine with fun magic tricks. LA Weekly called him “better than the real Elvis,” and he has been featured on America’s Got Talent. Ages 21+.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Skipper’s Smokehouse - 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, FL 33613

Tickets: $20

Source: Prekindle

Friday

Sonic Live in Concert

Celebrate 35 years of one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time: Sonic the Hedgehog. Watch a live ensemble of rock musicians, electronics, and vocalists perform songs from the franchise at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. The show will feature instrumental renditions of fan favorites from the Genesis era to now.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mahaffey Theater - 400 1st St S, St Petersburg, FL 33701

Tickets: $35-$120

Source: Mahaffey Theater

Saturday

Halloween at the Witch

Celebrate Halloween at the Ale and the Witch in St. Pete with Uncle John’s Band, which is the Southeast’s premier Grateful Dead tribute experience that has kept the Dead's musical legacy alive across the Tampa Bay area for over 37 years.

When: 7:15 - 10:30 p.m.

Where: Ale and the Witch - 111 2nd Ave NE, St Petersburg, FL 33701

Tickets: Free

Source: Facebook

Ajeva - Halloween Party

Back with a two-set Halloween concert, Ajeva is a multi-genre funk, experimental rock, and "jamtronica" band known for good vibes and great funk. They perform regularly in festival circuits like Suwannee Hulaween and have shared stages with notable jam acts such as Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Disco Biscuits.

When: 8 - 11 p.m.

Where: Blueberry Patch - 4923 20th Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707

Tickets: $20 GA

Source: Blueberry Patch

Eli Brown - Halloween Night

Eli Brown is a British techno DJ and music producer known for his brooding, high-energy, warehouse-style blend of techno and house music. He will be performing at The RITZ in Ybor City on Halloween where costumes are encouraged. Ages 21+.

When: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Where: The RITZ Ybor - 1503 E. 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

Tickets: $38

Source: Sunset Events

Sunday

Mixtura

A staple of the Tampa Bay jazz scene, bassist and composer Alejandro Arenas embarks on a musical journey reflecting his immigrant experience in the United States with Mixtura, a brand new concert filled with Arenas’ original compositions and arrangements performed by an all-star band of fellow U.S. immigrants.