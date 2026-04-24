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Art Salon - Inspirations from France

Art Salon - Inspirations from France

Brenda McMahon Gallery is excited to host our first Art Salon featuring French-inspired works by several area artists, including Susan Hess, Kim Wilder Hinson, Patricia Kluwe Derderian, Brenda McMahon, and others! Join us for French art, wine, bites, and music by Fiona Frensche at our debut salon.

Brenda McMahon Gallery
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Brenda McMahon Gallery
727-454-0453
Brendamcmahongallery@gmail.com
https://brendamcmahongallery.com/
Brenda McMahon Gallery
2901 Beach Boulevard South
Gulfport, Florida 33707
727.454.0453
brendamcmahongallery@gmail.com
https://brendamcmahongallery.com/