Art Salon - Inspirations from France
Art Salon - Inspirations from France
Brenda McMahon Gallery is excited to host our first Art Salon featuring French-inspired works by several area artists, including Susan Hess, Kim Wilder Hinson, Patricia Kluwe Derderian, Brenda McMahon, and others! Join us for French art, wine, bites, and music by Fiona Frensche at our debut salon.
Brenda McMahon Gallery
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Brenda McMahon Gallery
727-454-0453
Brendamcmahongallery@gmail.com
Brenda McMahon Gallery
2901 Beach Boulevard SouthGulfport, Florida 33707
727.454.0453
brendamcmahongallery@gmail.com