Gallery Talk with Clancy Riehm + Kimberly Vorperian

Meet Fresh Squeezed Emerging Artists Clancy Riehm + Kimberly Vorperian + Learn the Story Behind their Works

Clancy Riehm’s work features original editorial style creations, often depicting nature and imaginative settings using bright, playful color palettes. A Florida native, Clancy holds a BFA in illustration from the Ringling College of Art + Design.

Using earthy found materials and leaning on traditional crafting techniques, Kimberly Vorperian explores the folk traditions and folklore of her Armenian and Eastern European ancestry and combines them with her experience farming in Florida and living in tune with the land. She holds a BA in Visual Art and Experimental Music from New College of Florida.