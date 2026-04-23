LiveLung Tampa Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting

The LiveLung Tampa Chapter brings together people impacted by lung cancer—patients, survivors, care partners, and loved ones—for education, connection, and support.

We meet in person on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 11:00 am at:

Holiday Inn Tampa North

3751 E. Fowler Ave

Tampa FL 33612

Each meeting features expert speakers sharing the latest information about lung cancer, along with time to connect with others who understand the journey.

This Month’s Topic: "Living It: A Personal Perspective on Lung Cancer Survivorship"

Guest Speaker: Dusty Donaldson

A free lunch is provided, so please register at least 24 hours in advance.

Register here:

https://forms.zohopublic.com/lynnlive1/form/TampaMeetingRegistration/formperma/OKlA2dZyXFT6W6BbU1briAUAvzArJvTYwApQ_QU2K78

Everyone impacted by lung cancer is welcome.

Education. Community. Empowerment.

