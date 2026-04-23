Sunflower Fun At Sweetfields Farm

Fields of Flowers, Cute Farm Animals and Fun Activities ! Join us for our 18th annual Spring Sunflower Festival. A perfect blend of all the BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS, FUN and AGRICULTURE. This event offers a unique opportunity to engage with the rural beauty of our farm, join in lots of exciting activities and make A-MAZING MEMORIES with old friends, new friends and the whole family. Time for all the SPRING FUN! Take a FUN HAYRIDE around our farm, visit the FARM ANIMALS and check out our crop fields with Veggie and Flower U-PICK(when available). Have fun in the PLAY AREA, Explore the TREE HOUSE and FUN FARM ACTIVITIES. Hold on to your hats as you race PEDDLE TRACTORS. Find your creative side in the Spring Craft ACTIVITY AREA. On weekends Treat yourself with some DELICIOUS TREATS from the FOOD VENDORS, our HARVEST BARN market and the beautiful *UPICK GARDEN AREAS There is SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE of all ages! Charge your phones and personal cameras there are lots of moments and photo opportunities to capture this SPRING ON THE FARM.

*Upick availability is kept updated on our website.

Ag-tivities On The Farm

activities are included in admission unless otherwise noted

- Parking is included FREE with online admission purchase

-The Large Sunflower Field Maze

- Hay Ride

- Visit The Farm Animals: from our Fluffy cow to our Chickens and everything in between

-Tree House

- Peddle Tractors

-Tumbleweed Rollers

-Jumbo Farm Foosball

-Corn Hole

- Farm Yard Basketball

- G.O.A.T. Slide

- Play Area

-Sand Hill And Diggers

-Pitcher Pump Duck Race

- FREE Seasonal DIY Craft

- Paint Spring Craft (Available For Purchase)

- Veggie Garden (For Purchase U-Pick When Available)

- Access To Sunflower Field For Photo Ops (For Purchase U-Pick Sunflowers -When Available)

- Access To Zinnia Field For Photo Ops (For Purchase U-Pick Zinnias -When Available)

-Access To Harvest Barn Market area

-Picnic Area (Food Vendors/Food and Drinks For Purchase)

-Lots Of Photo Opportunities

Experience Spring Season In All It's Beauty and Fun!

It is recommended to purchase your tickets online prior to heading out. Online tickets will include free parking and prompt access.

Advanced Purchase Online Admission

is 11.95 + online service fee 1.33 \= 13.28 each

2yrs and under are free they do not require a ticket .

Tickets sold at the farm

$14 each and will only be available if date is not sold out and tickets are still available online.

Spring Season Fun at Sweetfields Farm 2026 is an event you won't want to miss!

We look forward to welcoming you to Sweetfields Farm for all the Spring Season Fun!

PLEASE KEEP IN MIND

✓No pets or emotional support animals are allowed on the farm due to state and federal food safety regulations. Thank you for your understanding.

✓Personal use cameras and cell phones are welcome. All professional photography and sessions must be scheduled with advance approval documentation.

✓Sweetfields Farm is a working farm, you will be parking and walking in grass and unpaved areas.

✓All events are subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather and crop availability. Any Changes would be emailed to ticket holders and posted on our website and Facebook.

✓Always check our website on the day of your planned visit for final event details.

✓This ticket is non-refundable, non-transferable and not for resale. *In the event Sweetfields Farm has to cancel a purchased date due to weather your ticket will be re-assigned to another available event date.

✓This is a non-smoking and non-vaping facility

A full list of farm rules and lots of information on our event and farm can be found on our website SweetfieldsFarm.com