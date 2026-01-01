Cornerstone Members Station Tour | WUSF

An exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at WUSF

Go beyond the screen and step inside WUSF for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour available only to our Cornerstone members. This special experience offers a rare opportunity to see how the news, stories, and programs you value come to life each day.

During the 90-minute tour, you'll explore our television and radio studios, visit production spaces where stories are created, and learn how our journalists, producers, and technical teams work together to deliver trusted local news and engaging programming to the Tampa Bay community. You'll also discover how your support as a WUSF Cornerstone member makes this work possible—from reporting in the field to broadcasting stories that inform, inspire, and connect our region across multiple platforms.

Whether you're a longtime listener, an avid viewer, or simply curious about what happens behind the scenes, this tour offers a unique look inside your public media station. Tours are led by our Major Gifts Development Officer and are limited to 12 participants per session.