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Cornerstone Members Station Tour

Cornerstone Members Station Tour | WUSF

An exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at WUSF

Go beyond the screen and step inside WUSF for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour available only to our Cornerstone members. This special experience offers a rare opportunity to see how the news, stories, and programs you value come to life each day.

During the 90-minute tour, you'll explore our television and radio studios, visit production spaces where stories are created, and learn how our journalists, producers, and technical teams work together to deliver trusted local news and engaging programming to the Tampa Bay community. You'll also discover how your support as a WUSF Cornerstone member makes this work possible—from reporting in the field to broadcasting stories that inform, inspire, and connect our region across multiple platforms.

Whether you're a longtime listener, an avid viewer, or simply curious about what happens behind the scenes, this tour offers a unique look inside your public media station. Tours are led by our Major Gifts Development Officer and are limited to 12 participants per session.

Space is limited and advance registration is required. Secure your spot on an upcoming tour today.

Upcoming Tours

January 26, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Reserve Now
March 2, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Coming Soon
March 30, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Coming Soon
April 20, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Coming Soon
May 25, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Coming Soon
June 29, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Coming Soon
July 27, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Coming Soon
August 31, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Coming Soon
September 28, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Coming Soon
October 26, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Coming Soon

More dates will be added throughout 2027. Check back soon!

Questions?

Email: smeulener@wusf.org
Phone: (813) 396-0740 or (305) 989-7320
WUSF Public Media 4202 E. Fowler Avenue
Tampa, FL 33620
(813) 974-8700
www.wusf.org